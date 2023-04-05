Mark Wofford of PC&E, Who’s Benefiting from the Film Tax Credit?

Mark Wofford is President and CEO of PC&E based in Georgia. The company is celebrating 40 years in business in 2023. Today, Mark talks about a misperception some have about who’s benefiting from the direct spending that is facilitated in Georgia via the film tax credit. From his perspective the tax credit benefits Georgia families and Georgia businesses.

