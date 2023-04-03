World Box Office: Dungeons & Dragons success

March ended with a bang and April is off to a promising start at the box office. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, continued the encouraging recent series of hits with $38.5 million and a number one bow.

Also an affirmation that toys and video games are good sources of franchise fodder, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves may be the start of a new movie series for Paramount Pictures if the John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein-helmed action adventure fantasy keeps its opening momentum.

The movie adaptation of the popular tabletop role-playing game, which went through a long and complicated development journey until it finally landed at Paramount, also features Hugh Grant, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis.

After its spectacular debut at the top on the previous weekend, Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 dropped to second place but still netted a strong $28.2 million. With a domestic tally of $122.8 million and a worldwide cume of $245 million after only two weeks, Chapter 4 has already beaten the record of the first two John Wick installments and looks poised to surpass the third Wick film.

Scream VI claimed third place with $5.3 million. After a four-week North American haul of $98.2 million, the latest Ghostface outing has already overtaken several of the previous installments and is poised to become the most successful in the franchise.

Timed for Holy Week, His Only Son ranked fourth with a solid $5.3 million (a nice sum since the film was reportedly made for $250,000). David Helling wrote and directed the biblical drama retelling the journey of Abraham to the mountain of Moriah to make an extreme sacrifice.

Creed III, which has definitely beaten the first two films in the franchise, landed in fifth place. In its week five, Michael B. Jordan’s feature directing debut, in which he also stars with Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson, has taken in $148.5 million.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the only franchise among the current releases that is underperforming. The superhero film top-billed by Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler, Lucy Liu, Adam Brody, Djimon Hounsou and Helen Mirren collected $4.7 million and it is out of the magic five at number six.

Making up the rest of the top ten were, in order, A Thousand and One, writer-director A.V. Rockwell’s 2023 Sundance Film Festival grand jury prize-winning drama about how a mother kidnaps her son from New York’s foster care system, which bowed with $1.8 million; Adam Driver’s 65, $1.58 million; Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, $1.23 million; and Jesus Revolution, $1 million.

Overseas, Dungeons & Dragons also stayed out of the cellar. The movie about a charming thief’s adventures racked up $33 million in more than 60 territories and added to a worldwide total of $71.5 million. The potential franchise did especially well in Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico and Italy.

But the top grosser in Korea and China, which has lately been lukewarm to Hollywood titles, was Suzume, a Japanese animated fantasy adventure film.

John Wick: Chapter 4 fought its way to sophomore earnings of $35 million, increasing its offshore tally to $122 million.

Up next: Will Chris Pratt’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, another video game movie adaptation, fare just as well or top Dungeons & Dragons?