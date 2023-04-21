World Premiere of Red Earth at the Atlanta Film Festival

Red Earth will have its world premiere at the 47th Atlanta Film Festival, to be held at the historic Plaza Theater in Atlanta, April 20-30th. The film will screen as part of the feature film program, where it was nominated for the festival’s ‘Best Cinematography’ award and will screen at the Plaza Theatre on Saturday, April 28 at 10:00pm. Red Earth, directed by Georg Koszulinski, represents his fourth official selection at the ATLFF and the first in the feature film category.

Award-winning Atlanta-based actor Christina Leidel plays Kasei, a refugee from Earth who becomes a resistance leader and controversial figurehead on Mars. Leidel will join director Koszulinski at the screening, along with producer Tiffany Albright, actor Mark Evans, and Atlanta-native cinematographer and 3-time Atlanta Film Festival alumnus Kate E. Hinshaw also in attendance.

Red Earth is a co-production of Substream Films and Lunar Kitchen Films, led by producers Georg Koszulinski and Tiffany Albright. It was co-produced by Children of the Setting Sun Productions, led by producer and chairperson emeritus of the Lummi Nation, Darrel Hillaire. More information about the cast and crew can be found at redearthmovie.com.

The Academy Award-qualifying Atlanta Film Festival represents ‘…one of the largest and longest-running festivals in the country, welcoming an audience of over 28,000 to discover hundreds of new independent, international, animated, documentary, and short films, selected from 8,000+ submissions from all over the world.’

RED EARTH (feature film; 64:00; USA)

Red Earth imagines a world in the late Anthropocene, where large parts of Earth have become inhospitable to life. The story follows a single family across three generations, from the initial colonists to settle on Mars to the first expedition to return to an Earth decimated by interplanetary war. Red Earth utilizes a hybrid non-fiction/epistolary framework to recount the experiences of Kasei Harriot—the last woman on Mars to be born on Earth.

BIO/Georg Koszulinski (Writer/Director/Producer)

Georg is a multimodal filmmaker who has been creating films and videos since 1999. His work spans a wide range of forms and styles, from feature-length fiction films and social justice documentaries to short form experimental works. Georg’s recent work engages issues of the Anthropocene and explores his hybrid approach to fiction & non-fiction storytelling. His award-winning works have been presented at hundreds of film festivals, museums, and microcinemas around the world. vimeo.com/koszulinski

BIO/Tiffany Albright (Producer)

Tiffany is a producer, writer, and director based in Greensboro, NC. Her work centers women and queer stories, and explores identity, gender, sexuality, and class in genre film. She’s been a finalist for the Stowe Story Labs Sidewalk Film Festival Fellowship and a quarterfinalist for the Academy Nicholl Screenwriting Fellowship. Her short narrative and documentary films have screened at dozens of festivals around the US, including River Run Film Festival, Sidewalk Film Festival, Indie Grits, Cucalorus, and more. tiffany-albright.com