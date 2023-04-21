World Premiere of “Twenty” at ATLFF: An ATL made feature documentary

“Twenty”, a documentary film produced by LEVOMEL Productions and directed by Lev Omelchenko, will make its World Premiere at the Atlanta Film Festival on April 27th, 2023 in the GA Feature Competition. The film stars local ATL artists and organizers including Robert Blue, Drew Briggs, Arthur Cabral, Indya Childs,Thaïs Dahas, Nicholas Goodly, Doran Hickey, Gracie Joo, Maggie Kane, Anneliese Moreno, Sequoyah Murray, Samantha Prince, Stefan Ringer and Laith Stevenson.

Set in a speakeasy in Atlanta, “Twenty” is a feature documentary about fifteen young people making it through 2020. The film is an observational time capsule that lays bare the raw reflections of a group of people surviving a year that will be seared into our generational memory. Think “Coffee and Cigarettes” meets “The Hottest August” meets “Paris is Burning.” Over the course of 65 minutes, personal revelations are interconnected through artistic performance and collective memory of grief and joy.

The screening will take place at Plaza Theatre at 10pm on April 27, 2023, followed by a Q&A with Lev Omelchenko. “Twenty” was entirely produced and filmed in Atlanta, GA, which makes Atlanta Film Festival, known for its celebration of emerging filmmakers and groundbreaking storytelling, the perfect location for the film’s World Premiere. For more information, please contact Lev Omelchenko at lev@levomel.com