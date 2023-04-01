Writers & Studios Could Hold More Talks Over Next Two Weeks, Eschewing Break, But Strike Authorization Still Expected

We might be getting somewhere after it emerged that the writers and studios could hold more talks over the next two weeks.

Deadline understands that there is a proposal in place for the two sides to potentially talk next Tuesday.

This is a significant step in the negotiations between the WGA and AMPTP as there was a planned two-week break starting from the end of today, with the original idea to come back to the table for eight days beginning on April 17. However, sources have told Deadline that there seems to be a willingness to keep discussions going, in some form, after some common ground was found between the WGA and AMPTP. See more at Deadline.