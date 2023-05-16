83rd Annual Peabody Awards Cancelled

Due to the ongoing uncertainty and meaningful challenges that exist industrywide, Peabody has decided to cancel the 83rd annual Peabody Awards ceremony that was set to take place on June 11 in Los Angeles.

As an organization dedicated to honoring the most compelling and empowering stories in broadcasting, streaming, and digital media, we recognize and respect the position that many of this year’s Peabody Award winners find themselves in. Canceling the ceremony is extremely disappointing as this year’s 39 winners are immensely talented and have brought forth powerful stories that deserve to be celebrated.