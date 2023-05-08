By Jesse Whittock

Amazon Studios is launching Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

The worldwide distribution division will see Amazon originals and MGM library titles, which number 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes.

At launch the division will offer Amazon Originals including 7500, All the Old Knives, Bliss, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Coming 2 America, I Want You Back, The Tender Bar, The Tomorrow War, The Voyeurs, and Without Remorse. Television titles include Goliath, Hunters and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — notably this is the first time the latter could be syndicated domestically or shopped internationally.

It will also handle sales of the James Bond, Rocky and Creed franchises and series The Handmaid’s Tale, Vikings, Fargo and the upcoming Hotel Cocaine from MGM+.

