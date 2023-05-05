AMPTP Hits Back, Making Its Case For “Generous” Contract Offered To The WGA

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers struck back today, providing answers to the WGA’s talking points about the failed negotiations that led to the ongoing writers strike, which is now in its third day.

“As we have said all along, our companies are committed to finding workable solutions to our ever-changing business for the mutual benefit of those who contribute to its success,” the AMPTP said in outlining its positions.

The group representing Hollywood’s studios says that its offer amounts to more than double the annual pay raises that the WGA claims was offered and that the guild’s demand for mandatory staffing amounts to “a hiring quota that is incompatible with the creative nature of our industry.” See more at Deadline.