Andrei Leon, President & CEO of Artisan Haus, Projects Huge Growth for Georgia

Andre Leon, President & CEO of Artisan Haus, provides real estate solutions for creatives from houses to warehouses. Now, he is championing the growth of Georgia and the support of the infrastructure for the creative economy. After establishing strong ties with the Atlanta Fine Arts scene, he experienced ‘the explosive community of Georgia Entertainment and pivoted his advocacy to film, music, and digital arts. Leon states, “Georgia is on a fantastic trajectory of growth. We are going to have this prosperity corridor stretching from Savannah to Chattanooga. It’s not going to stop.” Expecting huge growth within the state, Artisan house is ready to be alongside of that.