Bastrop Film Studio to Start Construction in Austin, TX

The developer behind a highly-anticipated film studio in Bastrop took a crucial next step toward turning its ambitious vision into reality.

Owners of the 546-acre project, dubbed Bastrop 552, secured unanimous approval from the Bastrop City Council to tweak its proposal for the site, several years after gaining initial approval, the Austin Business Journal reported.

The developer is Bastrop Colorado Bend, led by Alton Butler, who also owns California-based Line 204 Studios — a company that provides stages and equipment rentals to the likes of Netflix, Hulu and the NFL.

