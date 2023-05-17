Cannes 2023 Day 1 “Money Moves”

By
Jon Gosier (FilmHedge)
Yesterday was the opening ceremony at the Cannes Film Fest. The team at FilmHedge (and our friends at Southbox) flew in from places like Atlanta, Newark, and Paris and settled right back into old habits….like looking fn amazing!
Jason Corder (Southbox Entertainment), Ashley (Morgan Stanley), Jon Gosier (FilmHedge), Jonathan Hecht (Southbox Capital), Bruno Chaetlin (FilmFestivals.com), and Mickey Vetter (FilmHedge)
Our PR and Media Team strategize on how to best open bottles of Rose for 10 days
The view from our Hedge-quarters
Is it Jon Gosier…or Jon Cartier?
The smiles of two gents who just got a nine-figure offer!
The Hedgevoir Dawgs return!!!
Amazing performance of “Stand by Me” by Gabriels made people tear up.
2023’s hottest band, Gabriels (Photo Credit: The Guardian)
Dinner for a few friends! Sean Famoso (LVRN Records) was the guest of honor.
In the car headed to the opening ceremony.
Michael Douglas accepts the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2023 (Photo Credit: New York Times)
The CannesATL/CannesGA crew has arrived. Jon welcomes award-winning Director Frederick Taylor to the festival!