CIMFest Schedule Announced for June 17, in Columbus

Join us June 17, 2023, as we celebrate the Columbus game and simulation industries. Check out the most recent games, try out new technology and meet other tech leaders in this fast-growing community.

We still have space for game devs to show off and get playtesters for their titles. Email info@ggda.org for more info.

CIMFest has featured unforgettable presentations in the past, like Jesse James Allen‘s trip through game dev, Bob Carter’s look at how to have a great career, and Chris Zukowski’s guide to Steam success. This year, join us live and in-person as the one-and-only Tygarlily shows you how to work with or become influencers, Joe Cassavaugh shares tips for indie game triumph, and Michael Brown joins a panel of business leaders to share thoughts on how to make your own business a winner.

Your $5 admission gets you lunch, the chance to network with our speakers, and access to new games made in Middle Georgia. This is one of our few events that is not 18+. It is open to high school students as well.

We hope you can attend. If not, view it on our YouTube channel.

When: 8:30 am – 4 pm June 17

Where: Columbus State University Center for Commerce and Technology