Columbus Film Commission Quarterly Meeting Focuses On Education and Local Projects

Business and entertainment professionals from all over Georgia attended the Columbus Film Commission’s quarterly meeting on Wednesday, May 10th. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses together to hear from local officials and experts regarding the state of entertainment.

The meeting was held at the Springer Opera House and facilitated by Visit Columbus GA and the Columbus Film Commission. “The turnout from locals and those from around the state was encouraging as we continue to build relationships to make Columbus a great place for filmmakers,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner.

Scott Votaw, executive director of the Georgia Film Academy, spoke about educational initiatives in Columbus and around the state. As an experienced entertainment arts and academic industries global expert, Votaw shared trending production, training and educational opportunities around workforce development.

“The Georgia Film Academy has been instrumental in educating the workforce needed to support film productions in Columbus,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “We were honored to have Scott speak to filmmakers and entertainment professionals about these programs that allow students the opportunity to gain real-life experiences.”

Slocumb updated attendees about various film projects in the region and the status of the pending film tax credit review by the state’s legislative body. Dr. Danna Gibson of Columbus State University and Randy Davidson of Georgia Entertainment News also spoke at the meeting.

The date for the next quarterly meeting will be announced soon.