Coming to Georgia: Jessica Alba, Russell Harvard ‘Flash Before The Bang’ For Deaf Writer-Director Jevon Whetter — Cannes Market

DEADLINE EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Alba (Sin City), Russell Harvard (Fargo), and Daniel Durant (CODA) are attached to star in sports feature film Flash Before the Bang, inspired by the true story of an all-deaf high school track and field team in 1980’s Oregon.

The film heralds from deaf writer-director Jevon Whetter, on whose experience the story is based. Oscar winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are exec producers along with Fanshen Cox in association with Trujulo Productions. Jessica Alba is also an exec producer.

Production is due begin in September in Georgia on the project, in which more than half of the characters in the ensemble cast will deaf and portrayed by deaf actors. Brothers Jevon and Delbert (producer) Whetter are from a multigenerational deaf family, while actors Harvard and Durant are also deaf. See more here.

