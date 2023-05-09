Craig Miller Comments on Georgia Production Partnership’s Support of the GA Film Tax Incentives

Craig Miller, Chair of the Government Relations Committee for Georgia Production Partnership, was part of the grass roots organization that helped put the Georgia Film Tax Incentive in place. Their biggest role is to make sure legislators know the value of the incentives, and the impact on job creation for Georgians. Miller states, “We work hard for Georgia filmmakers to be sure the incentive is understood, that it is supported, and that we make the most of it.”

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.

Strategic Partner: Ripple Videos is our partner for video content providing a wide array of video and social marketing services to those serving the entertainment industry. If your organization is looking for fresh promotional video ideas, ways to build up content for your blog/web site/social outlets or you want to memorialize an event via video, reach out to us today.