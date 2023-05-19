Disney Scraps Plan To Move Staffers To Florida From California; “Considerable Changes” In Situation

Just over a week ago, Bob Iger rhetorically asked the adversarial Gov. Ron DeSantis if Florida really wanted Disney’s considerable business and tax revenue, or not. Now, without mentioning the would-be presidential contender nor his attacks on the company, the Mouse House has pulled some of that business and taxes revenues from the Sunshine State.

In a note that just went out from Parks and Resorts boss Josh D’Amaro to Disney Parks, Experiences & Products employees just now, Disney is abandoning its plan to move around 2,000 staffers and their families to central Florida from California. See more at Deadline.