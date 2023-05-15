Frazier & Deeter Named “Best to Work for” in the 2024 Vault Accounting 25

Frazier & Deeter (FD), a Top 50 accounting & advisory firm, has been recognized as a “Best to Work for” in the 2024 Vault Accounting 25. FD placed 16th, moving up from 20th for 2023, and holds first place in Business Outlook and Compensation for Vault Accounting Quality of Life and Diversity.

Vault’s rankings are based on exclusive insider information from verified employees in the accounting industry. The Vault Accounting 25 is based on a survey of more than 11,000 accounting professionals who were asked to rate their firms in several categories: compensation, culture, diversity, hours, training, work/life balance, wellness and more.

“We are thrilled to be named one of the best accounting firms to work for in the Vault Accounting 25,” noted Shawn Minard, Chief People Officer. “We believe that investing in relationships is the key to making a real difference, and this recognition is a testament to the strong bonds we have built with our employees and our commitment to providing a culture that supports diversity and fosters growth.”

To read the full 2024 Vault Accounting 25 rankings