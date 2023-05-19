Georgia-based FilmHedge Signs $25 Million First Look Deal with Riveting Entertainment Group

Film and TV finance company FilmHedge has joined forces with Riveting Entertainment Group in a $25 million first-look financing production partnership to significantly expand Riveting Films.

The companies will collaborate on a broad slate of feature length films with the first one planned to begin production within the year. The deal was revealed at the ongoing Cannes Film Market, where FilmHedge is a sponsor of the Producers Network and the International Film Finance Forum. See more at Deadline.

(Riveting’s client list includes Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Drake, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Redman, Backstreet Boys, Diddy, Mary J Blige, Post Malone, G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Usher, others.)