Georgia Entertainment News Announces ‘Georgia Unscripted’ Roadshow

Statewide tour will gather business executives, elected leaders and government officials to discuss the local creative economy and the impact of film, music, broadcast, digital production and gaming in the region. For more information contact us here.

May 25, 2023 – Georgia Entertainment News has announced the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow. These events will take place in 9 communities throughout the state with the purpose of highlighting Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community.

The roadshow will kick off on July 12th and continue throughout the rest of the year. Regions hosting Georgia Unscripted are Alpharetta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins and Valdosta. Additional dates will be announced soon.

“Georgia’s economy is leading the nation in most every significant category measured by experts and our creative economy is one of the key drivers of this success,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “Creative communities, powered by private and public investment, has Georgia in the enviable position of providing desirable jobs and career opportunities that others just can’t match. The roadshow is meant to explore ways to continue progress in important areas like film, digital production, music, broadcast and gaming.”

Each event will feature analysis and commentary about the region’s cultural and entertainment resources and assets. “We plan to highlight local companies participating in these areas of Georgia’s creative economy. We will also discuss workforce and educational programs aimed at meeting the growing demand for these jobs in the state,” continued Davidson.

The charter partners of the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow are PhilanthroFilms and South Georgia Studios. “We are honored that these two organizations stepped up to allow us to greenlight this initiative. Other partners and local sponsors will be announced soon including organizations advocating for progressive policy toward Georgia’s creative and entertainment industries,” concluded Davidson.

For more information about attending or supporting the roadshow, contact us or please email GeorgiaUnscriptedRoadshow@gmail.com