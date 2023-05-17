Georgia Latino Film Alliance Announces New Career and Resources Center

The Georgia Latino Film Alliance (GALFA) is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Career and Resources Center, a dynamic platform designed to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion in the film industry. GALFA recognizes the importance of representation and aims to provide executive job opportunities and valuable resources to Latino professionals in the field.

As the film industry continues to evolve, it is crucial to ensure that diverse voices and perspectives are heard and celebrated. It’s an essential step toward building a more inclusive industry by connecting talented Latino individuals with executive-level job opportunities. By offering a centralized platform, GALFA strives to break down barriers and create pathways to success for Latino professionals in all aspects of the film industry, including production, marketing, distribution, and more.

The Career and Resources Center serves as a comprehensive hub for both job seekers and industry employers. Latino professionals can access a wide range of resources, including job postings, career guidance, mentorship programs, and networking opportunities. Additionally, GALFA collaborates closely with industry partners to promote the center and highlight the talent pool of Latino professionals ready to contribute to the industry’s growth.

GALFA firmly believes that true diversity, equity, and inclusion can only be achieved when executive positions are filled by individuals from underrepresented communities. By facilitating connections between industry leaders and Latino professionals, GALFA’s New Career and Resources Center aims to drive positive change and amplify the voices of talented individuals who have historically been marginalized.

“We are thrilled to launch the GALFA Career and Resources Center, as it represents a significant milestone in our mission to promote diversity and inclusion in the film industry,” said Jose Marquez, PhD, CEO and Founder of GALFA. “We believe that by providing access to executive job opportunities and valuable resources, we can help create a more equitable and representative industry. We invite Latino professionals to utilize this platform, submit their resumes and we also encourage industry employers to seize the opportunity to diversify their talent pool.”