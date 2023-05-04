Georgia Production Partnership Responds To Writers’ Strike

Atlanta, GA – Georgia Production Partnership (GPP) has a long history of dedication to the growth and support of the thriving entertainment industry in Georgia. The organization has effectively championed the Georgia Film Tax incentive that has been a crucial catalyst to the continuation of Georgia’s rich tradition of storytelling.

“In these times of uncertainty, as the industry grapples with the impact of the WGA writers’ strike, we wish to reaffirm our commitment to the values that have always driven our partnership,” says Jeremiah Bennett, co-president of GPP. “Fairness, honesty, and respect for the labor of our dedicated workforce are not mere buzzwords for us; they are the principles that guide our every action.”

”As an organization, we believe in the essential dignity of work and are committed to safeguarding the interests of hardworking Georgians in the industry,” says LaRonda Sutton, co-president of GPP, “We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our partners and the broader Georgia community, and we will continue to write the story of Georgia’s entertainment industry.”