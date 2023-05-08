Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition Issues Statement Regarding the WGA Strike

Kelsey Moore, Executive Director of Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition:

As the leading voice for Georgia’s film industry, we are closely tracking the impact of the Writers

Guild strike on the tens of thousands of Georgians and small businesses that support our state’s

industry. We respect the rights of individuals and businesses to address their concerns, and our

hope is that there is an equitable resolution so Georgians in every corner of the state can

continue to work. As with numerous industries in Georgia, negotiations are a normal part of

doing business.

Entertainment is an extremely strong and stable industry in Georgia, and there is every

expectation that it will continue to thrive here. State leadership has created a business-friendly

climate and smart tax and economic development policies made our state the No. 1 place in

which to do business for nine years in a row. By staying the course, we will continue to lead the

nation.

Georgia’s production industry mirrors activity from last year, continuing to invest in small

businesses and employ tens of thousands of hard-working Georgians across the state.