Georgia’s Electric Owl Studios, World’s Largest, Greenest Studio, to Open June 8th

Electric Owl Studios announced the grand opening of the world’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certified ground up studio campus in Atlanta, GA. Located in the heart of DeKalb County just south of Decatur, Electric Owl Studios is a purpose-built film and television studio committed to quality, community and sustainability. Co-founded by former Third Rail Studios executives, Dan Rosenfelt and Michael Hahn, Electric Owl Studios will open on June 8, 2023 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and special studio kick-off event.

Electric Owl Studios is a 312,000 square foot production facility and is the world’s first ground up LEED Gold certified studio campus, making Electric Owl the greenest studio on earth. Electric Owl’s Atlanta facility aims to minimize environmental impact by taking measures to reduce production’s carbon footprint and generate clean energy by including: LED lighting, 48 EV charging stations, solar panels, living walls, high efficiency HVAC, carbon-negative concrete, food dehydrators for landscaping reuse, solar golf carts, water refill stations and more. With six purpose-built sound stages and expansive ancillary and parking space, the studio is large enough to support a tentpole feature film or two large-scale television series.

“Our goal is to be an easily accessible, turn-key film & TV studio offering superior facilities, services, and a friendly, reliable experience for our production clients,” said Co-founder, Dan Rosenfelt. “Our focus on environmental stewardship aims to reduce the impact the production process can have on our planet by leading innovation in every aspect of filming including design, construction, materials, and overall day to day operations. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCU, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Skydance, Legendary, etc., and partnering with them in their production sustainability efforts”

“In 2013, when I first started building film studios in the state, I would have never believed that the film industry would grow in Georgia the way that it has – and give back to the state in terms of jobs, infrastructure investment, and both property and income taxes,” added Michael Hahn, Co-founder and CEO of Capstone South Properties. “Film Studio infrastructure has been a great economic development tool for the State of Georgia and the localities in which they are built. Electric Owl Studios will breathe a new life into the neighborhood around the Indian Creek MARTA station in DeKalb County, an area that had been seeking economic investment for years. The new studio will create jobs and further support the entertainment industry’s annual $4BN spending in Georgia. We are also excited that we are the first in the state to build a studio project sustainably ”

“The jobs and investment provided by Electric Owl Studios will have a tremendous impact on the Indian Creek neighborhood, and will also add another state-of-the-art facility to help us attract more film production,” said Georgia Film Office Director Lee Thomas. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Dan and Michael, and we applaud their commitment of minimizing the environmental impact of film production with this exciting project.”

“DeKalb County is proud to welcome Electric Owl Studios to our home,” said Michael Thurmond, CEO of DeKalb County. “As a leader in Georgia’s film infrastructure, we are overjoyed to see new jobs and investment being created in our community and our county’s film and television production industry continuing to boom.”

Electric Owl Studios is setting the worldwide bar for sustainability in the entertainment industry and bringing its green model to other cities. The team has secured an 18-acre site in New York that will be Electric Owl’s second expansion location. The New York development will open in early 2025 and is currently halfway through the entitlement phase. The studio will again target LEED Gold certification and 50% power requirements generated from renewable resources.

Electric Owl Studios is located at 3963 Redan Road, Atlanta, GA 30083.