Ghost Gaming and XP League Expand Southeast Partnership With New Georgia Location in Buckhead, Co-Branded Jersey by Skullz

Ghost Gaming, a premier gaming organization and lifestyle brand, and XP League, the premier youth esports league, are expanding their southeast regional partnership with a new XPL location in Atlanta and custom co-branded merchandise by Skullz.®

The XP League Buckhead location in Atlanta will operate within the same esports campus as the Ghost Gaming professional team headquarters, providing convenient opportunities for XPL youth to engage with Ghost Gaming professionals and pop-up events.

“We’re thrilled to bring the premier youth esports experience to the Buckhead community,” said Alison McReynolds, owner of XP League Buckhead. “We are mission-aligned with Ghost Gaming in using esports to build confidence, social skills, and sportsmanship within a diverse community. This new location, with direct access to public transit, is purpose-built toward that goal.”

Since partnering with Ghost Gaming, XP League has been expanding rapidly across the southeast.

May 20th saw the opening of an XP League in Powder Springs Georgia with the announcement of NFL Atlanta Falcons Tight End, Alge Crumpler, as an honorary location coach.

Jay Melamed, CEO of XP League, said, “Partnerships with professional gaming organizations excite our operators and the youth we serve. With Ghost Gaming as XP League’s official gaming org partner in the southeast, we have quickly grown to four locations in Georgia, the most of any state in the US, and nine locations across the region”

To celebrate the partnership, a co-branded Ghost Gaming Academy jersey has been designed by apparel partner Skullz and is available to the general public and to XPL center operators at group rates for their youth teams.

“Skullz is inspired to help esports competitors look and feel as epic as they play while also encouraging non-toxic behavior and promoting diversity in esports,” said Skullz CEO Wes Byrd. “This jersey partnership with Ghost Gaming and XP League is all about looking like a pro while you train like a pro!”

The XP League Buckhead facility, which opens on May 29th, will offer coach-led competitive gaming through the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) for elementary, middle and high