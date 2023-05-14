TV and film writers share why they’re on strike

Every three years, the Writers Guild of America, the TV and film writers’ union, negotiates a contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It’s intended to cover issues such as minimum pay for various projects, health insurance and workplace safety. The AMPTP represents Hollywood studios such as Paramount Pictures and NBCUniversal, network television companies like ABC and Fox and, newly, streaming services like Amazon.

This year, negotiations began on March 20 and included a series of proposals touching on the changing nature of the industry, which has been transformed in recent years in large part due to the proliferation of streaming platforms. Proposals include new terms around how feature film writers get paid; how many writers can be staffed on TV shows and how long they’re to be staffed; the lack of minimums for comedy/variety shows (like late night programs) on streaming; and the regulation of AI in creating new material. See more CNBC