Japan Greenlights First Official Production Incentives

Japan is launching a highly anticipated production incentive programme to attract films, high-end TV and streaming projects to shoot in the country.

The incentive will be open to large-scale international film and TV projects that spend at least JPY500m ($3.6m) on production costs in Japan or whose total production costs exceed JPY1bn ($7.2m) and direct production costs in Japan exceed JPY200m ($1.4m).

The amount of funding made available for overseas productions has yet to be revealed but details are expected before the end of July, when applications will first be invited.

See more at Screen Daily
