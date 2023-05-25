Japan Greenlights First Official Production Incentives

BY MICHAEL ROSSER

Japan is launching a highly anticipated production incentive programme to attract films, high-end TV and streaming projects to shoot in the country.

The incentive will be open to large-scale international film and TV projects that spend at least JPY500m ($3.6m) on production costs in Japan or whose total production costs exceed JPY1bn ($7.2m) and direct production costs in Japan exceed JPY200m ($1.4m).

The amount of funding made available for overseas productions has yet to be revealed but details are expected before the end of July, when applications will first be invited.