Kellan Lutz, Neal McDonough And Mila Harris To Star In ‘The December Cross’ For FilmHedge

Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Neal McDonough (Minority Report), and Mila Harris (No Exit) have signed on to star in The December Cross, with Archstone Entertainment securing world sales rights and Joshua Harris and Jon Gosier of FilmHedge financing.

Todd Turner (Good Neighbor) wrote and will direct the film. Turner will also serve as producer through Wonderstruck, alongside Gabrielle Almagor for Urban Tales Productions and Michael Slifkin, Scott Martin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone. Principal photography is scheduled to start September 2023 in Massachusetts. See more at Deadline.