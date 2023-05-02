Louisiana’s film tax credit program battles in the state’s legislature

The tax break is $150 million per year on companies that produce films and TV shows in Louisiana would be extended for another decade under controversial legislation approved by the state House on Monday.

But it was approved only after lawmakers added an amendment that would likely make the tax credit less lucrative over time.

The provision would steadily reduce the money that filmmakers can receive from the state treasury if they don’t have a tax liability in Louisiana.

“We’re not happy with it,” Trey Burvant, president of the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association, said in an interview after passage of the measure, House Bill 562. See more.