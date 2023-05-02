Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Prepares to Start Filming in Georgia

Blade, the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is getting ready to start filming this month in Atlanta, Georgia. The project, which has faced no shortage of challenges in development, will film at Tyler Perry Studios.

Yann Demange will direct the movie, seeing Mahershala Ali in the title role. This won’t be the first time that Demange and Ali have worked together, as Ali also started in True Detective Season 3. Joining Ali in the cast will be Mia Goth, Delroy Lindo, and Aaron Pierre. See more here.