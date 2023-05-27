Middle Age Cabaret Presents: Shellie Schmals Live at Red Light Cafe

Middle Age Cabaret is known for its commitment to showcasing exceptional performers and providing an entertaining experience for audiences of all ages. This upcoming event featuring Shellie Schmals is a testament to their dedication in curating unforgettable live performances. Middle Age Cabaret is a production of VonSchmals Producations, a company specializing in live performances that combine music, comedy, and theater. With a focus on showcasing seasoned performers, Middle Age Cabaret aims to create unique and memorable experiences for audiences around the world.

Shellie Schmals, a seasoned performer known for her captivating stage presence, will shine a spotlight on performers including burlesque headliner, Madame May I?, With her unique blend of humor, charm, and exceptional talent, Madame May I promises to deliver an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Event Details:

Date: June 3, 2023

Time: Doors open at 8:00 PM, Show starts at 9:00 PM

Venue: Red Light Cafe, 553 Amsterdam Ave NE, Atlanta, GA

Tickets for Middle Age Cabaret at Red Light Cafe are currently available for purchase through their official website at www.redlightcafe.com. Early booking is recommended as this event is expected to sell out quickly. SweetWater 420 is sponsoring the evening, with drink specials all night long, and special VIP bags.

Don’t miss your chance to witness an evening of Atlanta’s best entertainment. Join us at Red Light Cafe on June 3, 2023, for a truly remarkable experience with Middle Age Cabaret and Shellie Schmals.