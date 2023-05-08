Missouri Legislature endorses tax credits for film and music industries

Missouri wants to attract Hollywood back to the Show Me State. The Missouri Legislature has passed tax credits for the film and music industries.

The bill would provide a tax credit equal to 20% of qualifying film production expenses. An additional 5% may be awarded for each of the following conditions if they are met:

1. At least 50% of the qualified film production project is filmed in Missouri;

2. At least 15% of the project takes place in a rural or blighted area;

3. At least three departments of the production hire a Missouri resident ready to advance to the next level in a specialized craft position or learn a new skillset;

4. The Department of Economic Development determines that the script for such project positively markets a city or region of the state, the entire state, or a tourist attraction located in the state, and the production provides certain advertising materials. See more.