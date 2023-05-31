MomoCon 2023 Reports Record Attendance with More than 48,000 Unique Visitors

The final numbers are in and MomoCon again broke its own attendance record with more than 48,000 unique visitors attending over the four day Memorial Day Weekend convention. That represents a 15 percent jump from 2022.

On Saturday, more than 450 Spider-Man cosplayers gathered at the convention in an attempt to break the Guiness record for most Spider-Man cosplayers. They fell slightly short of the record, but all had a great time trying.

On the final day, the convention invited hundreds of kids to attend for free through a range of Atlanta nonprofits. More than 600 tickets were distributed.

MomoCon returns to the Georgia World Congress Center in 2024, Friday, May 24 – Monday, May 27. Early bird registration is open for two weeks with four day passes available for just $60 at www.momocon.com/registration.

Atlanta nonprofits attending on Sunday included Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Christian City Children’s Village, DeKalb Entertainment Commission, Down Syndrome Association of Atlanta, Lekotek, Kids Video Connection, Media Education Foundation of Georgia, Morris Brown College, Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs, Scouts BSA, and YMCA of Atlanta.