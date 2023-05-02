Push to grow Georgia music industry fizzles under Gold Dome

Supporters of Georgia’s music industry entered this year’s General Assembly session optimistic lawmakers would renew state tax incentives to lure music producers and create a state office dedicated to promoting the industry.

But after a single committee hearing, nothing happened. The House Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee approved the measure to create a statewide music office. But it failed to reach the House floor for a vote, while the tax incentives bill didn’t even get a committee vote.

“Nobody wanted to talk about tax credits,” said state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton, chief sponsor of the tax incentives bill.

Both bills were the product of a joint House-Senate study committee that met last year to look for ways to grow Georgia’s music industry.

The panel recommended that lawmakers renew the existing music industry tax credit – which was due to expire at the end of the year – at 30% to 35% of a music production’s expenses and lower the spending thresholds needed for producers of live shows and music recordings to qualify for the tax credit. See more at Capitol Beat.