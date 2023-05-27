RE:IMAGINE ATL Announces Kiah Clingman Winner of the Emerging Talent Award

RE:IMAGINE ATL, a leading organization dedicated to training, equipping, and inspiring Generation Z (ages 11 – 24) to build careers in the creative and digital media industries, is thrilled to announce the winner of this year’s Emerging Talent Award. This prestigious accolade aims to honor and celebrate promising individuals who have showcased exceptional potential and creativity in the world of cinema.

Presented at Dreamfest on May 24, 2023, a premiere night designed to celebrate Atlanta’s top creatives and Gen Z talent, the Emerging Talent Award recipient is Kiah Clingman. Regarded by her peers as an indie super producer and talented actress, Kiah has captivated audiences and industry insiders alike with her exceptional talent, relentless ambition, and commitment to her craft.

Kiah displays an incredible range and versatility in both her performances and productions, leaving lasting impressions across mediums and genres. Over her career, Kiah has already produced 15 short films and counting under her banner KiahCan Productions, including Black Butterflies which premiered on BET Her July 2022. Her short film Eavesdropping on the Elders concluded its successful festival run with 17 official selections and 2 Best Short Film awards. She recently produced the feature film The Comeback starring Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones, premiering on Peacock later this year. As an actress, she has appeared on The Resident, S.W.A.T., Black Lightning, and other network shows. Her dedication to her art, combined with her innate talent, has solidified her position as an emerging, multitalented force to be reckoned with.

The Emerging Talent Award not only recognizes Kiah’s outstanding achievements thus far, but also signifies the beginning of an exciting journey filled with boundless opportunities and growth. Audiences can eagerly anticipate Kiah’s future projects, including Her Pretty Vagina, a short film in pre-production, through which she will make her solo directorial debut. This dark comedy will amplify the voices of women struggling with endometriosis, HPV, and fear of cervical cancer. Kiah says, “I want to normalize the conversation so we can give women the tools to take control of their health and increase disease recognition and awareness so we can further educate those in the fight.”

Sponsored by RE:IMAGINE, Dreamfest is a night of celebration, awards, and networking that gathers approximately 100 film, media, and entertainment leaders in Georgia. It is an annual event held to support RE:IMAGINE’s work creating equitable training & career pathways for Atlanta youth.