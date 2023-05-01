Rory Walker @ Vividrich HQ: Bridging the Gap Between Independence and Opportunity in Georgia Film

Rory Walker is an independent business owner, award-winning creative, and most notably the celebrated CEO of Vividrich HQ. The pulse of Vividrich HQ has now been solidified in Georgia, with a commitment to unleash the potential of the independent creative.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between access and resources while maintaining exclusivity for the independent creative,” says Walker. With 22,000 square feet of creative space, five sound stages, and production offices, Vividrich HQ offers equal opportunities that are affordable for creatives. Production crew can access a custom-built hospital set, an airplane set, two-story jail, a bank, and a restaurant/nightclub.

Walker, a serial entrepreneur, previously operated a record label in Miami. It was then that he recognized the need for artists and filmmakers to have the space, equipment, and teams to bring their visions to life.

In 2017, Walker moved to Atlanta to open the first iteration of Vividrich HQ with Kash Kerr, to serve the above and below-the-line creatives. According to Walker, “The Georgia Tax credit is great for us! Keeping money in Georgia and keeping us working. And that will allow us to find more diamonds in the roughs like me and other studios that can produce the same high quality while serving the people that may not have access to the same opportunities… It has helped me.”

While operating ‘under the radar’ of some of the industry’s biggest players, this incentive has helped other independent creators find and support him. Producing over 3,000 productions annually, Walker established a successful studio and equipment rental business with commercial businesses, with clients including NBC.

In January 2022, Vividrich HQ was robbed of over $200,000 in equipment, but they couldn’t take away Walker’s dream. Three months later, the second iteration of Vividrich HQ known as The Win Lounge was opened across the street. In collaboration with the local YMCA, the new location also serves as a place for the youth of Atlanta to learn and hone their creative skills.

Undoubtedly, Vividrich HQ has made an impact in bridging the gap in the Georgia entertainment scene. With its commitment to serving locally, it now offers monthly memberships access to workshops, events, seminars, meetings, exclusive perks, and more.

