SCAD Presents SCAD Fashion 2023

The Savannah College of Art and Design is thrilled to present SCAD FASHION 2023, the university’s hotly anticipated showcase of sartorial style, innovation, and originality from SCAD School of Fashion senior and graduate students. SCAD FASHION 2023 will debut live from SCAD Atlanta, Friday, May 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET, inviting global audiences and fashion enthusiasts to experience the supreme design talents of the next generation of fashion superstars via livestream at scad.edu/fashion2023.

SCAD FASHION 2023 opens with the premiere of the university’s latest fashion film, Dimensions, directed by SCAD alum Chris Finn (B.F.A., motion media design, 2015). Filmed on the cutting-edge LED volume stage at SCAD’s Savannah Film Studios, Dimensions takes viewers on a journey through interstellar realms and features inventive garments, jewelry, accessories, and sneakers from more than 100 SCAD School of Fashion students, with exuberant performances by SCAD student actors and models.

Following the film, SCAD FASHION 2023 seamlessly segues into the live runway show, featuring a dazzling array of more than 175 stellar designs from more than 55 designers that represent the pinnacle of students’ studies at SCAD and showcase the future of fashion on the international stage. Supermodel Coco Rocha serving as model runway coach.

Says SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace, “Contemporary American fashion lives right here in the great state of Georgia, where a new class of elite SCAD grads emerge every spring, ready to conquer the world. These wildly inventive designers make their grand debut at an event all of Atlanta celebrates FASHION — right in the heart of Midtown.”

For more information and to WATCH LIVE Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. EST, visit scad.edu/fashion2023.