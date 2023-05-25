Sharon Turner of Hanna Brothers, Comments on Investing in Culture

Sharon Turner, Director of Sales & Marketing at Hanna Brothers, is proud of their team’s ability to recruit and retain talent. Hanna Brothers, goes beyond incentivizing their work force with traditional benefits by investing in their culture. They offer leadership skill development training, ensuring their team maintains the utmost professionalism and gives them the tools they need to represent their brand.

