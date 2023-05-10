Olsberg SPI to Undertake Economic Impact Study of the Georgia Entertainment Industry Tax Credit

Olsberg SPI (SPI) has been commissioned by the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition to undertake a multi-year economic impact evaluation of Georgia’s Entertainment Industry Tax Credit.

SPI will be assessing the economic impact of the incentive, looking at direct, indirect and induced impacts, as well as how the incentive is leveraging infrastructure investment in production studios and other facilities. The study will also explore how the impacts of production are being generated for vendors and crew.

The aim of the study is to investigate and quantify the role played by the film and television production incentive in Georgia’s economy.

Further information on SPI’s impact studies can be found here.

