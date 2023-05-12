Texas Brings Out the Stars to Move Up in the Creative Economy Rankings

As we noted earlier this week, Texas is serious about diversifying their economy out of energy and agriculture to provide jobs Texans want in the creative and digital entertainment economy. See our commentary here.

This video was released a few hours ago. While the video tugs on emotional heartstrings of Texans – like how can we lose out to Oklahoma? Georgia and others? Those sentiments are only window dressing to rally popular support for current legislation. What’s really happening, as we discussed earlier this week, is a laser targeted focus to jumpstart a creative economy in Texas. Thankfully, Georgia is there already and will hopefully continue to expand our lead.