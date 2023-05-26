The State of Esports: Recap of the Spring Mash-up, Skullz LAN @ Momocon, and More!

The State of Esports Update: This week’s episode covers the recap of the Spring Mash-Up Event, this was a LAN event bringing together College and High School players where the teams were mixed-up on-site. Skillshot also welcomes their latest partner Skullz, a Georgia-based esports apparel company and promotes their LAN event at MOMOCON. They also promote and share the upcoming Kennesaw State University Super Smash Bros. regional tournament – Tipped-off 14.

