They Make Hollywood Dreams Reality. Can They Survive the Writers Strike?

The company that rents mortuary props also offers real autopsies, so the Hollywood writers strike won’t faze its owners. But the man who designs exact replica airport sets is not so lucky. Neither are the couple who furnish period pieces with antique typewriters and precisely patinated uniforms. Nor the movie poster printers.

Since the Writers Guild of America announced its strike last week, the work stoppage has had a sudden, profound impact on the entertainment industry. But overlooked in the dispute between the union’s 11,500 screenwriters and the major studios is the toll it could take on the wider economy — especially in Los Angeles, which remains, in part, a company town.