They Make Hollywood Dreams Reality. Can They Survive the Writers Strike?

Since the Writers Guild of America announced its strike last week, the work stoppage has had a sudden, profound impact on the entertainment industry. But overlooked in the dispute between the union’s 11,500 screenwriters and the major studios is the toll it could take on the wider economy — especially in Los Angeles, which remains, in part, a company town.
There is a constellation of wacky, ultra-niche and utterly ordinary businesses that orbit Hollywood, relying on film and television productions to pay the bills in an increasingly expensive region. This symbiotic ecosystem includes set designers and prop creators, drivers and chefs, lighting experts and gardeners. If writers are the architects of the Hollywood dreamscape, these specialists are the builders.
