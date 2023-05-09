Tyler Perry Studios to add more sound stages

Multiple new sound stages are planned at Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta.
Seven building permits were filed Monday in Atlanta, each calling for a 20,000-square-foot precast concrete building for a sound stage and two-story offices.
The property owner is listed as Tyler Perry Studios in each permit.
It’s unclear what the full scope of the expansion project may be or whether more permits could be filed for additional work. Atlanta Business Chronicle couldn’t immediately reach a spokesperson for Tyler Perry. Developing… See more at ABC.