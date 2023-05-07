UGA Brothers Establish Clear Mountain Entertainment in Athens Music Industry

BY: SYDNEY SNYDER

For most college students, balancing school work and extracurriculars is a full-time commitment. However, for brothers and University of Georgia students Garrett and Xander Chiaramonte, putting their dreams on hold until after college was not an option.

Garrett, a senior business management major, and Xander, a junior entertainment media studies major, established a company that embodies nearly everything they are passionate about — Clear Mountain Entertainment.

Clear Mountain Entertainment is a one-stop-shop for artist management, media services, band booking and event production. The business currently manages local groups Wim Tapley and the Cannons and Red Mile Road. Although the Chiaramontes are Virginia natives, they were immediately encapsulated by the energy of the Athens music scene. They knew Athens would be the heartbeat of CME.

“We like to think of ourselves as a hub for creatives,” Garrett Chiaramonte said. “That’s our value proposition in a sense — we’re covering a lot of aspects of the entertainment industry in one place. We try to get people as much work as they can.”

See more The Red & Black