Video Recap Reel: The Georgia Entertainment 100

The largest Georgia Entertainment 100 event ever was held at ICP Production Centre April 19th in Westside Atlanta. The invite-only affair hosted the who’s who of film, music, gaming and broadcast around the theme of workforce development and education. This was an opportunity to honor elected leaders and government officials acknowledging their role facilitating Georgia’s digital entertainment economy. See the reel below from the event and if you missed the recap announcement and photos, please view it here.

Dozens of legislators attended the event and were honored and recognized along with other distinguished guests and organizations including:

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner, Georgia Film & Entertainment Office

Sebastian Barron, Community and Outreach, Governor Kemp’s Office

Chandra Harris, Esq. State Director, Office of U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff

Chris Escobar of the Atlanta Film Society

Cardellia Hunter of the Atlanta’s Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment

Kate McArdle of the Georgia Film Academy

Film commissioners, local elected officials and representatives from around Georgia were also in attendance and recognized including leaders from the Columbus Film Commission, Film Augusta, Film Macon, Rome International Film Festival, Dekalb Entertainment Commission, South Georgia Film Office, Savannah Regional Film Commission and others.

This Georgia Entertainment 100 event was presented by ICP, Crafty Apes, Reel Supplies with Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, TPC, Yancey Entertainment, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and Artisan Haus.

Other partners included Hanna Brothers, Moonshine Post-Production, Laser Stream Media, IVB Media, Catalyst Productions, Classic Tents, APRIO, Blue Trail Production, Flat Rock Studio, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, High Priority Pest Control, Sapelo Insurance, Atomic Design, Atlanta Sound Guy, Ripple Videos, United Rentals, PhilanthroFilms, Frazier Deeter, All Access Staging, RiseImpact Capital, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Ambient+ Studio, RudHil Location Services and Realty.

Three other Georgia Entertainment 100 events are confirmed for 2023 in Columbus, Savannah and another in Atlanta. Plans are in the works for additional events in North Georgia, Middle Georgia, South Georgia and Augusta. To find out more about these events and how your organization can be involved, email GeorgiaEntertainment100@gmail.com or contact us here.