‘Virgin River’ Star Alexandra Breckenridge Explains Why She Chose to Make her Home in Georgia

With roles in popular television series like The Walking Dead, This is Us, and Virgin River, you’d probably expect to find Alexandra Breckenridge living amongst her peers in star-studded Los Angeles.

Well, she tried that. But, like her Virgin River character Mel Monroe, it turns out she couldn’t resist the appeal of small-town living.

Breckenridge, who was born in Connecticut and grew up in California, married Katy Perry’s guitarist Casey Hooper in 2015. After welcoming a son and daughter in the following two years, the young family decided to eschew Hollywood norms by trading in the City of Angels for the quiet suburbs of Atlanta.

See more Southern Living