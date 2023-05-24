WABE MixTape Block Party Announces Lineup for Free Music Fest

WABE MixTape Block Party returns to Atlanta with United Way of Greater Atlanta as presenting sponsor. Emmy-nominated author, poet, and playwright Jon Goode of The Moth StorySLAM is hosting. WABE is presenting the FREE one-of-a-kind community experience in partnership with NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. The music festival is set for 2–8 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Calloway Plaza, Woodruff Arts Center. Cook’s Warehouse is also a sponsor. Tickets are available now via THIS LINK.

The day’s musical lineup includes performances by the 2023 NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest Winner, Little Moon, plus independent Atlanta musicians:

WABE MixTape Block Party’s 2023 lineup selection committee included some of Atlanta’s most notable music names, including WABE 90.1 FM’s City Lights host Lois Reitzes, WCLK’s Jamal Ahmad, and Professor of Hip Hop Composition and Branding at Emory University DJ Rasta Roots.

The WABE MixTape Block Party will also feature local food, vendors, and opportunities to meet WABE personalities.

“WABE MixTape Block Party has become an annual can’t-miss Atlanta summer event for music lovers and supporters of Atlanta’s cultural scene,” says WABE President/CEO Jennifer Dorian. “As we celebrate the station’s 75th anniversary, we are unwavering in our mission of amplifying Atlanta’s creative talents and championing opportunities to come together as a community.”

“United Way of Greater Atlanta is proud to sponsor the 2023 WABE MixTape Block Party,” says United Way of Greater Atlanta President and CEO Milton J. Little, Jr. “This free event aligns with our vision that Greater Atlanta is a thriving and inclusive community where every person, regardless of race, identity or circumstances, has equitable opportunities.”