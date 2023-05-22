Worldwide Box Office: ‘Fast X’ Speeds To $319M Global Opening

Universal’s Fast X has gotten off the starting blocks with an estimated $319M global opening. While that’s just a skosh lower than where we had it yesterday (see below), this is still the 2nd best worldwide debut of the year, behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie (which itself has jumped up to the No. 3 position for animated film of all time, overtaking The Incredibles 2), as well as the 3rd biggest global launch for the franchise.

Overseas, the weekend take is $251.4M from 84 markets. This is the top international opening of the year and, for the series, the 2nd best start, after The Fate of the Furious.

In like-for-like markets at today’s dollars, excluding China and previews, the international opening is the No. 3 best of the franchise: 77% ahead of F9, 36% ahead of Hobbs & Shaw, and 13% and 17% below The Fate of the Furious and Furious 7, respectively.

When including China and previews, FX aslo has the No. 3 opening in the franchise at 6% ahead of F9, 8% ahead of Hobbs & Shaw, 39% below The Fate of the Furious and 8% below Furious 7.

In IMAX, the opening is the 2nd best globally for the franchise with $22M. Overseas accounted for $16.2M, the best ever for the month of May in the format in 17 markets including Japan, France, Germany, Italy and India.

Word of mouth and social scores have been strong for the Toretto family in their 10th time around. That includes China with an 8.9 on Maoyan. The estimated gross through Sunday there is $78.3M, the biggest studio debut of the year, and an encouraging note given recent wonkiness in the market. It’s already the No. 6 biggest Hollywood film released in China since 2019, behind Avatar 2, F9, Godzilla v Kong, Jurassic World Dominion and Free Guy.

Across another 31 markets, Fast X nabbed the best start of the year excluding previews. Majors include Spain, Brazil and Italy. For the F&F films, it’s the top start in 23 markets including including Argentina, Brazil, India, Japan, Mexico and Spain.

In total, the franchise has crossed $5.03B offshore meaning it’s the 5th biggest at the international box office.