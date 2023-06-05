$700 Million Studio Planned for Nevada, Amidst State Tax Incentive Meetings

By Regina Ahn

David O’Reilly, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corporation, said his company is spending $700 million to build a movie studio in Summerlin.

”It’s about a 60-acre site which will include about 500,000-600,000 square feet of studios, a hotel site, associate office, back office and a retail village,” O’Reilly said. Another location is in the works at the Harry Reid technology park.

On Tuesday, they were able to go in front of legislators and Governor Lombardo in Carson City. “We got the incredible opportunity that this bill presents in terms of offering tax credits for those wanting to do film production in southern Nevada,” said O’Reilly.

See more Fox 5 Vegas