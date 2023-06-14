Alec Baldwin joins film about 1970 Kent State shootings slated for Columbus, Georgia

Alec Baldwin has lined up his next project.

The actor, 65, will star in Kent State, a film about the May 4, 1970, tragedy when the Ohio National Guard opened fire on the Kent State University campus during protests of the Vietnam War, killing four unarmed students and injuring nine others. The movie is slated for Columbus, Georgia according to Deadline.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Baldwin will play then-president of the university Robert White. The project will be the feature directorial debut of Karen Slade.

About the project, producer Tom Ortenberg previously told Deadline in September, “The Kent State shooting was a dark and pivotal moment in our nation’s history. This is a story that needs to be told and surprisingly never has. We are looking forward to bringing it to the big screen to educate and inspire both the young and old alike.” See more here.