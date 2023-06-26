Athens Event Highlights a Creative Economy In Motion (PHOTOS)

Georgia Entertainment News held the first 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow in Athens last week. The Lewis Room at Tweed Recording was standing room only as local business owners, entertainment executives along with legislators and government officials gathered to learn more about Athens’ creative economy. The event was presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, and Yancey Entertainment.

“The diversity of professionals in attendance and the varying businesses types illustrate the dynamic economy in Athens,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment News. “This first event was a prime example of how much opportunity Georgia has for further growth in towns across the state.”

The purpose of this and the other 8 roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. The event included comments from:

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film & Entertainment Office

Andrew Ratcliffe, CEO of Tweed Recording

Joel Harber, CEO of Athens Studios

David Sutherland, UGA, Terry College of Business

Scott Votaw, Executive Director of Georgia Film Academy

Brennen Dicker, Executive Director of Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII), GSU

Montu Miller, Recording Artist based in Athens

Ashley Epting, Co-founder, Epting Support Services

TJ Stephens, President of E-Sports, UGA

Chris Hines, Limesoda Films in Athens

Danielle Rusk, Location Manager & Executive Director of Film Athens

Additional partners include Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, and Tweed Recording and others.

“The roadshow provides the opportunity to highlight communities like Athens – before, during and after the event,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President, Georgia Entertainment News. “We are honored to have so many leading companies and organizations join with us on this journey.” The communities for this year’s roadshow are Alpharetta/Roswell, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia CEO, and others.

The next event will focus on Roswell, Alpharetta and Cumming communities. The event is July 19th. For more information about supporting the roadshow, contact us and to RSVP click here.

See more photos here.